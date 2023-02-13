Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll yet to be announced, infighting surfaces in local Congress

Though the bye-election of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha is yet to be announced, political parties have started their preparations and the local Congress leaders have split into two parts.

While a group of Congress leaders is in favour of making former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi a candidate, the second group was late MP Santokh Chowdhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur to be given a ticket. Also, former Punjab Congress president Mahender KP is seen in the list of contenders. It is learnt that of five Congress MLAs of Jalandhar district three are in favour of Channi.

Sources said that MLA’s who are in favour of Channi are saying that Congress had won 10 seats from Doaba itself under Channi’s leadership. They said that Channi had good contacts with several Dalit religious leaders in the area. Sources added that Karamjit Kaur has started meeting party workers and the family is also hoping for sympathy votes.

AAP is also looking for a big face for the bypoll so that the defeat in Sangrur can be healed.