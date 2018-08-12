Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Jalandhar: Kerala cops yet to visit Bishop House

The police team visited St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Jalandhar Cantonment around 10.40 am on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: August 12, 2018 1:32:52 am
Kerala Police team in Jalandhar Saturday (Express photo)

A Six-member team of the Kerala Police, camping in Jalandhar for the past two days, is yet to visit the Bishop House to question Father Franco Mulakkal, against whom allegations of rape have been levelled by a nun.

The police team visited St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Jalandhar Cantonment around 10.40 am Sunday.

They went to the residence of nuns near the church and recorded their statements. Thereafter, the policemen came to the main church building and met nuns who had assembled there.

Father Peter, chief public officer of Jalandhar Bishop House, said he had “no information” on when the police team would visit.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement