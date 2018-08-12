Jalandhar: Kerala cops yet to visit Bishop House

Kerala Police team in Jalandhar Saturday (Express photo) Kerala Police team in Jalandhar Saturday (Express photo)

A Six-member team of the Kerala Police, camping in Jalandhar for the past two days, is yet to visit the Bishop House to question Father Franco Mulakkal, against whom allegations of rape have been levelled by a nun.

The police team visited St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Jalandhar Cantonment around 10.40 am Sunday.

They went to the residence of nuns near the church and recorded their statements. Thereafter, the policemen came to the main church building and met nuns who had assembled there.

Father Peter, chief public officer of Jalandhar Bishop House, said he had “no information” on when the police team would visit.

