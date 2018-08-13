Jalandhar: Kerala cops to visit Bishop House on Monday

Follow Us:
By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: August 13, 2018 12:24:59 am
Kerala police team in Jalandhar Sunday. (Express photo)

A team of Kerala police Sunday visited the Pastoral Centre adjoining Trinity College in Guru Gobind Singh Avenue in connection with a rape case filed by a nun against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Diocese of Jalandhar. They spent nearly five hours at the centre and recorded the statements of two priests.

Meanwhile, prayer meetings were organised as usual at Bishop House as well as at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church, Jalandhar cantonment.

Chief public relations officer of the Diocese of Jalandhar, Father Peter, told The Indian Express that the police team would visit Bishop House Monday.

 

