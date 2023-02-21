This boy from Jalandhar is a werewolf

TWO brothers with supernatural powers fighting over a girl – you simply can’t deny the Vampire Diaries deja vu over here, and while actor Karan Kundrra nods to the comparison, he assures that this one is ‘different’. The latest on Colors in the fantasy fiction genre, Tere Ishq Main Ghayal is, according to Kundrra, one of the most extravagant shows of the year. “The VFX, the lighting, the action, the pace, the style, the locations…it’s a visually stunning show that has been shot like a film, with each episode packed with enough masala,” says Kundrra. Starring Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh, the show is set in the mystical town of Landsdale and follows Eisha’s journey as she falls in love with Armaan and develops a strong connection with his brother, Veer. Werewolf brothers Armaan and Veer (Kundrra) test the dangerous limits of love and survival, conflict and secrets. And there is a bison in the picture too in the form of a Mayor of the city. It has been produced by Inspire Films (a Beyond Dreams company), and the best facet of the show is that “it’s a limited series, which works for me,” says Kundrra. In Chandigarh to talk about the show,

Kundrra says the show’s storyline has been inspired by popular folklore, from mentions of ‘yoginis and bhediyas’ in our stories and culture. “We too have our set of supernatural content, and the show borrows from there. Also, there is enough weight in the show, and it doesn’t reduce the characters to mere caricatures. For instance, I play this dark, badass brother who has a wicked streak, and it has been projected fantastically,” says Kundrra, a huge fan of the supernatural himself, especially all the ones rolled out under Blumhouse Productions. That the show is airing on Colors, and not any in-demand OTT platform doesn’t faze Kundrra. “You cannot match television’s reach in the country. My shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai shot me to fame via television…Aahat, Baytaab Dil Ki Tamanna Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, MTV Roadies, MTV Love School…TV has been my backbone and Ghaya now is a dream project,” he adds, also looking forward to two films, one being Tere Kya Hoga Lovely starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz, and was premiered at IFFI Goa last year.

The actor who hails from Jalandhar said he is very fond of Punjab. “People of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are extremely talented and it is the youngsters from this region who excel in the Mumbai industry,” he said.

Though many people were curious to know about his wedding plans with actor Tejasswi Prakash, Karan sidestepped such questions.

