Jalandhar: Inter-state gang of drug peddlers busted, 250 kg poppy husk seized

Acting on a tip-off, the Counter-Intelligence Wing busted an inter-state drug smuggling racket on Sunday and recovered 250 kg poppy husk being transported in a truck in Satnampura locality of Phagwara.

Advertising

In a press release, AIG, Counter Intelligence, H P S Khakh said on Sunday, they received a tip-off that a large drug consignment was being supplied by Madhya Pradesh-based smugglers in a Mahindra Jumbo bearing registration number (PB11-CJ-2083).

Khak said a special checkpoint on Uccha Pind-Darvesh Pind road was set up and the truck was stopped near Baba Kulle Shah di Jagah. The truck was being driven by one Karam Singh, a resident of Allot village in Fatehgarh Sahib.

“During the checking, police found a special partition made inside the truck, made to hide the poppy husk bags. This partition was built with ply board and iron sheets”, he said.

Advertising

Police have seized 250 kg poppy husk, packed in 12 bags, from the truck. A case has been registered against Karam Singh in Satnampura police station under Sections 15, 61, and 85 of Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, AIG added.

AIG further stated that the accused had been smuggling drugs for last few years. In 2016, he was also arrested with 400kg poppy husk by Amloh police and was currently on bail in that matter.

In preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Karam was in contract with Amul Milk in Fatehgarh Sahib for supplying milk in Haryana and Punjab areas. He has a covered body type truck, especially made for supplying milk, which he was using to smuggle drug.