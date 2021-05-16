Jalandhar district administration performs last rites of labourer with Covid after kin refuse to claim body

The DC said the district administration was working round the clock to assist people and solicited people's support to tide over the second wave. (PTI/Representational)

THE JALANDHAR district administration performed the last rites of a migrant labourer who had died of Covid-19 at the Maqsudan crematorium on Sunday after his family refused to claim his body.

On Saturday, it had cremated a suspected Covid patient at Barring village.

Jai Kishore Yadav, 40, a migrant labourer originally from Darbhanga, Bihar, was admitted in the civil hospital on April 28. He tested positive for Covid-19 and died the next day. Since then, his body had been kept in the civil hospital mortuary. His body was kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital but no one from his family came to claim it.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Jai Inder Singh asked the management committee of Baba Dada Mal Shamshan Bhumi Sudhar Sabha to make arrangements for Yadav’s last rites.

Thori said police traced the whereabouts of the family of the deceased, who when contacted, refused to claim the body and requested to cremate him as per medical protocol. A written statement of the family members was also sent by the local panchayat to the city police.

SDM Dr Jai Inder Singh stated the body of the deceased was wrapped by health authorities according to protocol under the supervision of Dr Kamraj at the local civil hospital and then taken to Baba Daba Mal cremation ground for cremation, where Raju Mago, president of the committee, alongwith other members Som Raj, Gurdial Bhatti, Neeraj Jassal, Raj Kumar Mahajan and revenue officials performed the last rites.

Thori asked people to dial control room numbers 0181-2224417 and 0181-2224848 for any kind of assistance in cremations in case no one from the family or society comes forward.

He said the district administration was working round the clock to assist people and solicited people’s support to tide over the second wave.