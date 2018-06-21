Jalandhar demolition drive: It’s Pargat Singh vs Congress, again

Pargat Singh (second from left) with Navjot Singh Sidhu (second from right). (Express photo/File) Pargat Singh (second from left) with Navjot Singh Sidhu (second from right). (Express photo/File)

Former Indian hockey team captain and Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt Assembly segment, Pargat Singh, has alleged “huge corruption” in the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, which is controlled by his own party, and has supported the demolition drive launched by Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu against illegal buildings and colonies in Jalandhar, which is being opposed by other MLAs of his party in the area.

This is not the first time Pargat Singh is taking a stand against his own party. As a SAD MLA, he stood up against the then CM Parkash Singh Badal while opposing setting up of the solid waste management project in Jalandhar and even refused the post of Chief Parliamentary Secretary in the previous SAD-BJP government.

Now, even as Congress MLAs Sushil Rinku (Jalandhar West), Rajinder Beri (Jalandhar Central), Bawa Henry (Jalandhar North) and Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh are up against the demolition drive in Jalandhar, Pargat Singh is supporting it.

“There is a huge corruption in municipal corporation and I discussed it with Mayor, municipal commissioner and MLAs in several meetings. I told them that people expected a lot from us and we should stop this corruption or else there would be no difference between us and the previous SAD-BJP rule,” he told The Indian Express, adding that money was being charged for everything in the building branch of the JMC to clear illegal colonies.

“If Sidhu got a complaint and he verified them, why should we not act against those,” he said.

