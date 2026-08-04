Blaze at Jalandhar hospital: 20 pregnant women, newborns shifted to safety

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A fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the state-run Jalandhar Civil Hospital in Punjab on Tuesday morning, prompting the swift evacuation of around 20 pregnant women and newborns.
According to officials, a major tragedy was averted as on-duty doctors swiftly shifted all the occupants of the ward to safety as thick smoke quickly spread through the ward around 6 am.
Sources said the fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, was triggered by smoke that emerged from an air-conditioner.
“There is no loss of life in the incident. The timely intervention by the doctors, hospital staff and fire brigade helped avert what could have been a major tragedy in the hospital,” said Dr Priya Kaushal, Senior Medical Officer.
Dr Kaushal said that the fire caused extensive damage to the ward, with beds, mattresses, electrical equipment, the wiring and air-conditioning systems being gutted.
She said resident doctors were present in the ward at the time of the fire outbreak and immediately alerted the hospital authorities. “The medical and paramedical teams acted swiftly and began evacuating the pregnant women and newborns to safer areas. The senior hospital team reached the spot within around five minutes of receiving the information. The fire brigade personnel also reached the spot and brought the blaze under control,” she said.
The fire was reportedly so intense that firefighters had to break the glass panes to gain entry into the affected area after they were unable to open the door.
The incident comes at a time when the Civil Hospital’s critical patient-care facilities, including its new intensive care unit and gynaecology services, handle a high patient load.
A major tragedy was averted as the swift evacuation without any casualties was made possible by the presence of on-duty doctors and the prompt response of the hospital administration, a junior doctor said.
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