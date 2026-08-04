Blaze at Jalandhar hospital: 20 pregnant women, newborns shifted to safety

Jalandhar Civil Hospital where fire broke out on Tuesday due to suspected short circuit; (right) the damaged gynaecology ward of the hospital. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

A fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the state-run Jalandhar Civil Hospital in Punjab on Tuesday morning, prompting the swift evacuation of around 20 pregnant women and newborns.

According to officials, a major tragedy was averted as on-duty doctors swiftly shifted all the occupants of the ward to safety as thick smoke quickly spread through the ward around 6 am.

Sources said the fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, was triggered by smoke that emerged from an air-conditioner.

“There is no loss of life in the incident. The timely intervention by the doctors, hospital staff and fire brigade helped avert what could have been a major tragedy in the hospital,” said Dr Priya Kaushal, Senior Medical Officer.