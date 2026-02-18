Jalandhar is choking: The 20-lakh MT ‘mountain of failure’ that city officials say they can’t fix

At dawn in Jalandhar, the morning air carries more than mist. It carries the sour, persistent stench of decay. Even in posh colonies, in congested bazaars, and in unauthorised settlements alike, garbage spills from roadside corners. Plastic bags snag on trees. Stray dogs and cattle forage through mounds of mixed waste. In summer, smoke from landfill fires drifts across homes.

“It feels like the city is choking,” says Navjot Kaur of Wariana village. “We shut our doors, but the smell and smoke still enter.”

For one of Punjab’s largest urban centres, the garbage crisis is no longer seasonal; it is systemic.

According to submissions to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Jalandhar generates 500-600 metric tonnes (MT) of municipal solid waste daily. Municipal officials have acknowledged that only about 10 to 15 per cent waste is processed. The remaining 85 per cent is dumped, largely untreated and unsegregated, at the Wariana site.

Over decades, this imbalance has created what activists estimate to be nearly 20 lakh metric tonnes (2 million MT) of legacy waste at the 16.5-acre dump on Kapurthala Road.

“It’s a mountain of accumulated failure,” says petitioner Tejsavi Minhas, who has challenged the dumping before the NGT. “And it grows every single day.”

Wariana: From temporary site to permanent hazard

The Wariana dump has reportedly been in use for over 35 years. Inspection reports presented to the Tribunal describe completely unsegregated waste—wet, dry, organic, plastic, biomedical, and industrial—piled together.

“Joint inspections have found no segregation at source or at site, Open, uncovered transport vehicles, No functional weighbridge, No effective leachate treatment, No permanent methane detection or fire-control system And Groundwater monitoring devices buried under waste,” said Minhas.

In effect, the city’s entire waste stream converges here in raw form. Every summer, the dump catches fire. A major blaze on March 24, 2025, sent thick smoke over residential clusters. Officials cited methane build-up and internal heat—classic symptoms of unmanaged landfills.

“When it burns, children cough through the night,” says Ramesh Kumar, who lives nearby. “We live in fear of the next fire.”

“Leachate from decomposing waste seeps into the soil. During monsoons, residents allege contaminated water enters homes and fields,” he added. Concerns also extend to the nearby Kala Sanghian drain.

The arithmetic of accumulation

Even with 400-450 MT of waste added daily, the city accumulates nearly 1.4-1.6 lakh MT annually.

Earlier monitoring by the NGT found violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) encashed ₹s 25 lakh from a municipal bank guarantee for non-compliance. Yet the gap between daily waste generation and daily processing persists.

Speaking to The Indian Express, municipal corporation officials have defended their position.

“It is not that difficult a task to manage the garbage of any city, including Jalandhar,” a senior official said. “But it depends on land to land, place to place and city to city.”

According to the official, the core problem is the absence of suitable land. “There is no place available where we can start scientific management and treatment. Wherever we identify land, we face resistance.”

The official said teams have visited cities like Indore and Ambikapur, widely cited as national models in waste management.

“Their garbage management is excellent,” he said. “But they have large open spaces far away from the main city. Because the plants are located away from residential areas, there is no resistance. That is why their projects run successfully.”

In contrast, Jalandhar’s dense habitation pattern, particularly in the NRI belt, makes land acquisition contentious. “Even if the Corporation acquires land in surrounding villages, residents do not allow us to set up a plant. For the last 10 years, we have faced the same issue—including at Jamsher, where we tried to set up the plant for several years,” the official stated.

Mountain of garbage in Wariana (Express photo). Mountain of garbage in Wariana (Express photo).

Bio-mining: A deadline set

On the long-pending bio-mining project at Wariana, the corporation claims progress. “The bio-mining project has been working for the last 2-3 months,” the official said. “By April, it will be fully functional. It will process more than 100 MT daily. The huge dump will be cleared, and land will be reclaimed.”

Bio-mining involves excavating legacy waste, segregating recyclables, and converting decomposed matter into soil-like material. Authorities say that once operational at full capacity, it will significantly reduce the accumulated burden.

Residents remain cautiously hopeful. “We want to believe them,” says a local shopkeeper. “But we have heard timelines before.”

Perhaps the most contentious remark from the Corporation concerns public cooperation. “For the last 10 years, we have made all efforts,” the official said. “But there is zero support from the public.”

Segregation at source—separating wet and dry waste at the household level—is mandatory under national rules. However, officials report poor compliance.

“People think their efforts will not be fruitful,” the official noted. “They say garbage collectors will mix it later. But segregation must start at home. In every successful city, it begins there.”

The perception gap—between citizens who allege collectors mix waste and officials who blame households for non-segregation—has created a trust deficit. To reduce dependence on Wariana, authorities proposed a scientific processing plant at Jamsher village. The move triggered protests from villagers who feared environmental fallout.

“We don’t want another Wariana,” said one resident. “Show us guarantees first.” The corporation argues that modern plants are safe and regulated. But officials admit that “nobody is ready to give land for this purpose.” Currently, around 30 trucks and papers are transporting the city’s garbage to the Ariana dump.

A city at a crossroads

Between 2014 and 2024, an estimated Rs 250–300 crore was spent on waste collection, transport, and processing proposals, staff salaries, and truck repairs. Yet less than a quarter of daily waste is scientifically treated.

The petition before the NGT seeks a ban on further dumping at Wariana, a time-bound legacy clearance plan, independent environmental assessments, and compensation for affected residents.

The Tribunal has called for a “zero-gap” roadmap—ensuring daily waste generated equals daily waste treated. For now, Wariana continues to rise, tonne by tonne.

Standing before the garbage mound, an elderly resident summed up the city’s predicament: “This hill is not just waste. It is years of delay, disputes and disbelief.”

Whether bio-mining meets its deadline, whether land can be secured without resistance, and whether households embrace segregation will determine if Jalandhar reclaims its skyline—or remains overshadowed by its own refuse.

Jalandhar Corporation mayor Veneet Dheer could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.