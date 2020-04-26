Jalandhar: ‘Asked Civil Hospital to assist in Covid patient’s cremation, got no reply,’ alleges private hospital

A health department team did visit the locality Saturday, but no sampling was done till Sunday evening. (Representational) A health department team did visit the locality Saturday, but no sampling was done till Sunday evening. (Representational)

While Jalandhar has become the number one COVID-19 hotspot in Punjab with 78 cases, the district’s response to the unfolding crisis seems to be plagued by lack of proper coordination between its public health authorities and private hospitals. A local hospital on Sunday alleged that Civil Hospital authorities did not guide or assist its staff in carrying out cremation of a 48-year-old migrant worker who died of COVID-19 on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at 2 am. The 48-year-old, from Kohlapur in Maharashtra, was cremated at 4 pm Saturday, almost 14 hours after his death. The cremation was carried out by staff of the private hospital in the presence of SDM, Jalandhar.

Dr D S Johal of the Johal Hospital, where the patient died, said: “I called the Deputy Commissioner to seek permission for his cremation when Civil Hospital authorities did not guide us because his employer refused to take his body and his family could not come here from Kohlapur to perform his cremation. DC asked SDM-2 to get the needful done. Our staff wearing PPE kits performed his cremation in the presence of SDM.”

The private hospital had sent the patient’s sample to Amritsar-based Tuli lab, which is authorised for corona testing, on April 22, and the test report came positiveat 2.30 pm Saturday (April 25) after the patient’s death. However, Dr Johal claimed that the Civil Hospital was first contacted on April 24 and their guidance in following Covid protocol was sought repeatedly after that through mails and phone calls which were not reverted.

“On Wednesday (April 22), we noticed some symptoms of coronavirus and informed his employer, who had brought him here. We isolated him, took his sample and sent it to Tuli Lab on the same day. After the reports did not come till Friday (April 24), we informed Civil Hospital officials on their official mail that day evening about the suspected patient’s status and asked for further guidelines. The patient died at 2:00 am on April 25. We again contacted Civil Hospital staff in the morning on mail at 8:30 am and then 11:30 am (April 25) asking them to assist us in his cremation. Again there was no reply. We then contacted the DC. At 2:30 pm, we also got a call from Tuli lab that the patient was positive,” Dr Johal said.

Punjab’s Principal Secretary, Health, Anurag Aggarwal, told The Indian Express that after the death of any such patient at a private hospital proper protocol it is mandatory to adopt proper protocol under the supervision of the district health authorities.

But while the civil administration came to the hospital’s assistance, the district health authorities under the Civil Surgeon Gurvinder Kaur Chawla only acted post cremation. After the patient’s cremation Saturday, two Civil Hospital teams sanitised the hospital. A portion of the building was sealed, 35 staff members quarantined, including 18 in the hospital and rest at their homes.

The 48-year-old, who worked as a supervisor at a leather making unit in Jalandhar, lived in a rented room at New Gobind Naga Mohalla in Basti Gujjan. There are 50 migrant families that stay in around 12 rooms in the area, but so far no sample has been collected from this neighbourhood.

“The health department should get our tests done as everyone had met him when he was not keeping well over the past one week,” said Om Parkash Tewari from Bihar, who lives in a room next to the room of the deceased.

A health department team did visit the locality Saturday, but no sampling was done till Sunday evening.

While Civil Surgeon Dr Gurvinder Chawla did not return phone calls, Nodal Officer for COVID-19, Dr T P S Sandhu, said that senior authorities were looking into the matter and taking the details from the private hospital about the entire case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.