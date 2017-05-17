Jalandhar: Case registered in photojournalist’s death case

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

A case of negligence was registered against unidentified persons on Tuesday over the the death of a photo journalist on Tuesday. Also body was cremated today. Photo-journalist Tarun Shammi had died after slipping off his bike when it hit a pothole on Sunday night. ACP North Navneet Singh Mahal informed that a case under Section 304 (A) of IPC has been registered without mentioning the name of any Municipal Corporation employee. He said that after the investigation the responsibility will be fixed and names would be included.

Earlier, the family has demanded that all senior MC officials be booked for negligence. On Monday, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh had directed the Principal Secretary of Local Bodies to seek a report from the concerned authorities about the incident and to fix responsibility over the Municipal Corporation’s failure to maintain the roads in proper condition even after spending crores of rupees.

