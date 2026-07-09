Ravneet Singh Bittu inspects Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station ahead of PM Modi’s July 17 visit

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station on Wednesday to review the final stages of the redevelopment project ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to inaugurate the project on July 17. The PM is supposed to inaugurate the project during his proposed visit to Punjab, with the Indian Railways making final preparations for the event.

The Union Minister of State for Railways, Bittu, told the media that Indian Railways is giving the finishing touches to the arrangements for the inauguration, which will be carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM’s proposed visit to Punjab is a matter of pride for the state, he said.

During the inspection, he held a meeting with Railway Board officials to assess the progress of construction work.

The station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 125 crore under the Indian Railways; station modernisation programme.

Bittu also talked about minor shortcomings in the ongoing work, and said it is natural for large-scale and historic infrastructure projects to have some initial deficiencies.

With officials saying the project has entered its final phase, Bittu also assured that all pending issues are being addressed and resolved in a timely manner.

The redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station is part of Indian Railways’ nationwide initiative to modernise around 1,500 railway stations that are over 100 years old by equipping them with upgraded passenger amenities and modern infrastructure. Jalandhar Cantt, which is more than a century old, is among the key stations being transformed under this ambitious programme.

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‘BJP has no role in the removal of ‘Satluj’ from OTT platform; allegations baseless, misleading’

Earlier, AAP leaders had alleged that Bittu was behind the removal of the film Satluj from ZEE5.

While on Wednesday, Bittu refuted the recent allegations that the BJP or the central government was behind the OTT-takedown of the movie, calling them completely baseless, misleading and devoid of facts.

He said government certification and regulatory provisions relating to films primarily apply to theatrical releases, while satellite television and cable broadcasts are governed under separate statutory and regulatory frameworks. Consequently, attributing the removal of Satluj from ZEE5 to the BJP or the Centre has no factual or legal basis, he said.

Bittu also criticised actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and the makers of Satluj. He alleged that the film’s creators were attempting to create unrest in Punjab and asserted that no individual would be allowed to undermine the state’s peace and harmony.

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The BJP leader said his concern is not about suppressing any film but ensuring that Punjab’s history is presented in its entirety and not through a one-sided narrative. He has consistently maintained that any discussion on the years of militancy must acknowledge allegations against the state, and the immense suffering inflicted by terrorism on thousands of innocent civilians, police personnel, public servants, elected representatives and ordinary families.

Bittu also accused the actor of sending contradictory messages, claiming that while he publicly distances himself from pro-Khalistan elements at his concerts, he simultaneously lends support to what the minister described as a narrative linked to extremism.

Bittu also referred to the late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, alleging that Khalra was detained by the police in the aftermath of the assassination of his grandfather, former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. He also said the government led by Beant Singh inherited a Punjab devastated by years of terrorism, with its foremost responsibility being the restoration of peace, law and order, and democratic governance. The return of normalcy, revival of democratic institutions and restoration of public confidence remain an integral part of that historical period and deserve equal recognition.