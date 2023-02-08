Jalandhar by-election: A battle of prestige for AAP as other parties eye the seat

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll will be a litmus test for not only the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab but also for all other parties trying to regain the lost ground in the Assembly elections held last year.

Considering that the AAP lost its first Lok Sabha by-election from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s pocket borough of Sangrur just three months after it was elected to power, the Jalandhar bypoll is being seen as a battle of prestige for the ruling party. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Mann after he was elected to Punjab Vidhan Sabha from the Dhuri Assembly segment in March last year. However, in June, the party lost the seat to Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)’s Simranjit Singh Mann.

Amid this background, the AAP will have to make an extra effort to ensure it does not lose the Jalandhar seat, which was necessitated by the demise of Congress leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary. The party does not have a single MP from Punjab. Mann was a two-time MP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Punjab had elected four leaders of the AAP as MPs for the first time. In 2019, however, only Mann was able to retain Sangrur.

Not only the AAP, but Opposition parties in Punjab will also leave no stone unturned to win the Jalandhar seat in the by-election. Since the by-election is being seen as a precursor to the Lok Sabha elections due in 2024, all parties will use all their political might to win it.

The Congress will want to win the seat back as it was held by the party and is looking to ride on the sympathy wave after Chaudhary passed away during the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP, trying to establish its base in the state, after having inducted senior leaders of other political parties, will also like to win the seat. The party has inducted former chief minister and ex-Congress leader Amarinder Singh, and several former Cabinet ministers including Manpreet Badal, Balbir Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora, and Dr Raj Kumar Verka. With such senior leaders by its side, the BJP will mount a strong campaign in the constituency.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), trying to get back to its days of popularity, will also vie for the seat.

Although the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date of the Jalandhar by-election, Chief Minister Mann has already made three rounds of Jalandhar in the past 10 days, to flag off a train to Varanasi, participate in Ravidas Jayanti, and on Tuesday to meet industrialists in the city.