Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jalandhar over wage dispute

The police recovered the revolver used in the crime from the scene (Image generated using AI).

A migrant labourer from Bihar was allegedly shot dead by a farmer following a dispute over wages in a village near Goraya in Punjab’s Jalandhar Saturday evening. The police arrested the accused farmer within a few hours of the murder.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hasanpur village in the Motihari district of Bihar, had been working as a labourer in the area for some time. The police said the accused, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Ghurka village and popularly known as Jassa Lambardar, is said to be associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and contested the block samiti elections earlier this year.