Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jalandhar over wage dispute

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A migrant labourer from Bihar was allegedly shot dead by a farmer following a dispute over wages in a village near Goraya in Punjab’s Jalandhar Saturday evening. The police arrested the accused farmer within a few hours of the murder.
Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hasanpur village in the Motihari district of Bihar, had been working as a labourer in the area for some time. The police said the accused, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Ghurka village and popularly known as Jassa Lambardar, is said to be associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and contested the block samiti elections earlier this year.
According to the police, the accused had an argument with Kumar over wages. During the altercation, both men manhandled each other, and then Jaspreet allegedly opened fire with his licensed .32-bore revolver and fired two shots at Manoj.
Harvinder Singh Virk, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar, said Manoj sustained serious gunshot injuries and died on the spot.
Following the incident, the accused fled the scene. However, police teams from Goraya police station launched a search operation and arrested him within hours. The police also recovered the revolver used in the crime, along with three empty cartridges and three live rounds from his possession.
After receiving information about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Masih and the SHO of Goraya police station reached the scene with a police team and inspected it.
DSP Masih said the police have started a detailed investigation into the case and further inquiries are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the killing. The police booked the accused under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Arms Act.
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