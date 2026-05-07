Jalandhar BSF headquarters blast probe points to separate terror module

Security experts believe the device used in the blast outside the Jalandhar BSF headquarters was a crude, low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED). (File Photo)

The Punjab Police investigation into the recent blast outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar has taken a significant turn, with highly placed sources indicating that a separate terror module may have been involved. The incident is now being linked to a wider cross-border network likely operating through drone-supplied explosives and local handlers.

The low-intensity explosion occurred on Tuesday when a delivery package kept on a two-wheeler parked outside the BSF headquarters exploded, setting the vehicle on fire.

Sources said security agencies have collected crucial details and also conducted raids as part of the ongoing probe. However, the Punjab Police has not yet provided any official confirmation of arrests or detentions.