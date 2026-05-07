Jalandhar BSF headquarters blast probe points to separate terror module

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The Punjab Police investigation into the recent blast outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar has taken a significant turn, with highly placed sources indicating that a separate terror module may have been involved. The incident is now being linked to a wider cross-border network likely operating through drone-supplied explosives and local handlers.
The low-intensity explosion occurred on Tuesday when a delivery package kept on a two-wheeler parked outside the BSF headquarters exploded, setting the vehicle on fire.
Sources said security agencies have collected crucial details and also conducted raids as part of the ongoing probe. However, the Punjab Police has not yet provided any official confirmation of arrests or detentions.
Officials said that a “separate module” refers to an independently operating terror cell that functions in isolation from the larger network to avoid detection. Such modules usually have specialised roles for different members—including logistics, recruitment, financing or handling explosives—while maintaining minimal contact with other cells.
These networks often use encrypted communication, temporary SIM cards, and interstate links, making them difficult to trace, officials added. The structure ensures that even if one module is exposed, the larger network can continue operating.
Investigators suspect that the module may have been involved in collecting explosive material allegedly dropped through drones from across the Pakistan border or through other inter-state sources, though investigations in this regard are still underway.
The suspected network is also being examined for possible links to earlier blast incidents in Punjab, including the explosion near the Phagwara bus stand and the hand grenade attack outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh last month.
Sources revealed that investigators have recovered fresh CCTV footage allegedly showing a suspicious individual approaching the spot shortly before the Jalandhar explosion. Forensic samples collected from the site are also being examined.
Security experts believe the device used in the blast was a crude, low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The relatively limited damage around the site has led experts to believe that the intention may have been to create panic or test security preparedness rather than cause large-scale casualties.
Investigators are also examining whether the explosive device detonated prematurely due to heat or instability.
Meanwhile, Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), has already dismissed social media claims made by a group calling itself the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), which had claimed responsibility for the blast online. He alleged that such posts are often circulated by hostile foreign agencies to create fear and disturb peace in Punjab.
Following the incident, security has been tightened around key installations across the state.
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