Khalistan group claims BSF blast in Jalandhar; police probe terror link, tighten security

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A day after the explosion outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar, a group identifying itself as the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) Wednesday claimed responsibility through a social media post, though security agencies said the claim is yet to be verified.
Security has since been tightened across Punjab, especially after a separate incident Tuesday night outside an Indian Army camp in Amritsar, where a grenade attack caused minor damage but no injuries.
In the purported post, the group described the blast as part of “Operation Nawa Savair” and issued threats against senior BSF officials, including DIG Sandeep Goyal. It also made claims of casualties, which authorities have dismissed, confirming that no one was killed in the incident.
Police sources said the authenticity of the post is under scrutiny and no conclusions have been drawn so far.
Two detained
The blast in Jalandhar occurred around 8 pm when a delivery package placed on a two-wheeler parked outside the BSF headquarters exploded, setting the vehicle on fire and triggering panic in the area. The explosion was heard up to a kilometre away.
Dhanpreet Kaur, Commissioner, Jalandhar police, said two people, including the scooter owner, have been detained for questioning. The vehicle belonged to Gurpreet Singh, a delivery worker from Garha, who had come to deliver a parcel at the BSF complex.
According to the initial investigation, Gurpreet was denied entry for not wearing a helmet, parked his scooter outside, and went in on foot. The explosion occurred as he was returning, about 50–60 metres away, and he sustained minor injuries.
Gurpreet’s father, Kashmira Singh, a retired BSF personnel, said his son had informed him about the explosion and his detention by the police. “He is my only son and regularly goes to the BSF headquarters for deliveries. I don’t know how this happened,” he said, adding that he has not been allowed to meet him yet.
The incident has raised serious concerns as it occurred near a highly sensitive installation. Political leaders have also reacted strongly, questioning possible lapses in intelligence and security arrangements.
With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann scheduled to begin a “Thanksgiving Yatra” from Jalandhar, security in the city has been further intensified.
Authorities continue to probe whether the Jalandhar blast was an isolated act or part of a broader threat pattern.
Forensic teams and security agencies are examining evidence from the site, and officials said the exact nature of the blast and any possible links to broader threats will be established only after a detailed investigation.
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