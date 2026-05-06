Khalistan group claims BSF blast in Jalandhar; police probe terror link, tighten security

Dhanpreet Kaur, Commissioner, Jalandhar police, said two people, including the scooter owner, have been detained for questioning. Express Photo

A day after the explosion outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar, a group identifying itself as the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) Wednesday claimed responsibility through a social media post, though security agencies said the claim is yet to be verified.

Security has since been tightened across Punjab, especially after a separate incident Tuesday night outside an Indian Army camp in Amritsar, where a grenade attack caused minor damage but no injuries.

In the purported post, the group described the blast as part of “Operation Nawa Savair” and issued threats against senior BSF officials, including DIG Sandeep Goyal. It also made claims of casualties, which authorities have dismissed, confirming that no one was killed in the incident.