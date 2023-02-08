scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Jalandhar: Bengal farmers pick up potato seed mgmt techniques at workshop

During their visit, the farmers were told how to purchase the right kind of potato seed, how to manage it etc. They were also taken for field visits as well as given the technical knowhow about the aeroponics technique, and tissue culture technique of growing seed potato.

Dr Shagini Devi added that information was provided on all aspects related to seed potato by scientists of the institute like Dr Raj Kumar, Er Sukhwinder Singh, Dr Sunayan Saha, Dr Prince Kumar, Dr Brajesh Nare and herself. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Jalandhar: Bengal farmers pick up potato seed mgmt techniques at workshop
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A group of farmers from West Bengal were taught the nuances of potato seed management at ICAR-Central Potato Research Station, Jalandhar.
Punjab’s Doaba region is considered the hub of potato seed production in the country.

During their visit, the farmers were told how to purchase the right kind of potato seed, how to manage it etc. They were also taken for field visits as well as given the technical knowhow about the aeroponics technique, and tissue culture technique of growing seed potato.

“A three-day exposure visit-cum-advanced training — titled Potato Seed Management Program”, sponsored by NABARD — was organised at ICAE-CRPS in which a group of potato producer representative and other officers of Chaltaberia Ganaunnayan Sangstha, a West Bengal based-NGO, took part,” said Dr Saguni Devi.

She added that information was provided on all aspects related to seed potato by scientists of the institute like Dr Raj Kumar, Er Sukhwinder Singh, Dr Sunayan Saha, Dr Prince Kumar, Dr Brajesh Nare and herself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
More from Chandigarh

Dr Anil Sharma, head of ICAR-CPRS. Jalandhar, said that in addition tpo the above, the visitors were also exposed to different progressive farmers field via Sandhu Biotrech, Centre of Excellence on Potato and JPG Biotech. Sharma said that it was very important for farmers to know the source of their seed as sometimes they might get spurious or poor quality grain.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 04:04 IST
Next Story

Joe Biden State of the Union Address, Live Updates: Biden to deliver reassurance; Sarah Huckabee Sanders to offer GOP rebuttal

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close