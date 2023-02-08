Jalandhar: Bengal farmers pick up potato seed mgmt techniques at workshop

A group of farmers from West Bengal were taught the nuances of potato seed management at ICAR-Central Potato Research Station, Jalandhar.

Punjab’s Doaba region is considered the hub of potato seed production in the country.

During their visit, the farmers were told how to purchase the right kind of potato seed, how to manage it etc. They were also taken for field visits as well as given the technical knowhow about the aeroponics technique, and tissue culture technique of growing seed potato.

“A three-day exposure visit-cum-advanced training — titled Potato Seed Management Program”, sponsored by NABARD — was organised at ICAE-CRPS in which a group of potato producer representative and other officers of Chaltaberia Ganaunnayan Sangstha, a West Bengal based-NGO, took part,” said Dr Saguni Devi.

She added that information was provided on all aspects related to seed potato by scientists of the institute like Dr Raj Kumar, Er Sukhwinder Singh, Dr Sunayan Saha, Dr Prince Kumar, Dr Brajesh Nare and herself.

Dr Anil Sharma, head of ICAR-CPRS. Jalandhar, said that in addition tpo the above, the visitors were also exposed to different progressive farmers field via Sandhu Biotrech, Centre of Excellence on Potato and JPG Biotech. Sharma said that it was very important for farmers to know the source of their seed as sometimes they might get spurious or poor quality grain.