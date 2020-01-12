Jalandhar: At special Chhapaak screening, 15 acid attack survivors relive their pain, agony

The acid attack survivors with Punjab govt officials. (Express photo) The acid attack survivors with Punjab govt officials. (Express photo)

It was not a movie for them but a story of their own in the flashback. It was something they relived again Saturday while watching ‘Chhapaak’, a movie made on life of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal.

This was the feeling of 15 acid attack survivors who watched the Dipika Padukone starrer on the invitation of Punjab Social Security Department. The department had arranged a special screening of the movie for them at Zirakpur.

“It has reminded me the pain and agony that my family members and I had to go through all these years,” said Dr Sunita Sharma, a Balachuar-based doctor and an acid attack survivor. “But at the same time, it is a great inspiration for hundreds of such victims across the country who can aspire to live their dreams with their strong will power,” she said. Sharma faced the attack in 2005 and has already undergone 28 correctional surgeries.

Ramandeep Kaur, a Ludhiana based survivor said that all through the movie, she was sobbing while remembering her own plight and sufferings, the pain and agony and her struggle to rebuild her shattered life all over again, in bits and pieces, in the face of an insensitive society.

Ramandeep’s estranged husband, a chronic drug addict, was behind her plight. She is a deserted wife with three children. She was attacked in 2016.

Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Veena Kumari, who has been fighting the cases of acid attack survivors of both Punjab and Haryana, said that Punjab government brought in a policy of compensation for the acid attack victims in 2011 but that is not enough. She said the victims require medical intervention.

“These cases are so sensitive that government should compensate such victims even without their approaching the court but still we are fighting several cases for getting compensation and pensions,” she said, adding that in one case a two-and-a-half-year old boy was dipped in the acid by the perpetrator of the crime just to take revenge against his mother in Haryana. “In this case, the government first refused to given compensation saying that the policy was only for women. We contested the case and told the court an acid attack victim should be considered just that – a victim – instead of being looked at from the prism of gender. Then government included males upto 18 years of age in this policy,” she added.

The minimum compensation in such cases is Rs 3 lakh while the maximum can go beyond Rs 10 lakh as per the damage suffered by the victims.

According to the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) Policy 2018 , the victims can now get compensation as per the percentage of the burns suffered, Veena said.

Director of Social Security Department, Punjab, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra while talking to The Sunday Express said, “We care for all the survivors and will help them in every way. The survivors got a chance to interact with the Minister Aruna Chaudhary and other officials of various departments today”.

