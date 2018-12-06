Jalandhar Army recruitment rally: 25 candidates arrested for submitting fake documents

As many as 25 men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly submitting fake documents in the ongoing Army recruitment rally in Jalandhar Cantt on Wednesday. The men, who hail from Hisar in Haryana, had submitted the fake documents showing themselves as the residents of Punjab’s Jalandhar district.

The seven-day rally that would conclude on December 8 had been organised only for the residents of the four districts of Doaba region of the state — Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. They had submitted fake documents like their school certificates, residence proofs and names.

All of them have been sent to judicial custody.

The scam was unearthed by Brigadier Jagdeep Dahiya, Deputy Director General (DDG), Recruitment (Punjab and J&K), during the scrutiny of the documents and then a complaint was made to police by the recruitment officer. Police registered five separate FIRs under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 511of Indian Penal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, all of them revealed to police that one Hisar-based Ramesh Kumar, who met them in a local stadium there, had allured them and also got them made the fake documents related to Doaba region of Punjab. They had paid between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 each to him to procure the fake documents.

Assistant Sub-inspector Jaswant Singh of Jalandhar Cantt police station said that the Army DDG got suspicious about these fake documents and a probe on their own level led to exposure of this, following which they were informed. “All the 25 men were arrested by five teams from different police stations of Jalandhar and were sent to judicial remand. We have formed teams to nab the main culprit also,” said he.

Sources in the Army said that the authorities have been rechecking the documents of each and every aspirant to be double sure about the authenticity of these. “There are several touts who are alluring the youth to get them recruited in the Army by adopting unfair means,” said a senior Army officer, requesting anonymity.

In the rally, total 13,400 candidates appeared so far, including 9,000 from Hoshiarpur alone.