Jalandhar: 5,000 engaged in plugging 18 breaches, 20 lakh sandbags needs to complete task

Around 20 lakh sandbags, five lakh cubic feet of boulders and 1000 quintal of steel wire is required to fill all the 18 Dhussi Bandh breaches in Jalandhar district left by the recent floods. With the massive exercise of plugging the breaches over Sutlej continuing at war footing, more than 5000 people have been directly engaged in the mammoth task.

At village Jania alone, two lakh sand bags, two lakh cubic feet boulders and 270 quintal steel wire is required to plug 500-feet-wide breach.

The sandbags are being filled at Raiwala Dona and Kamalpur of Lohian block and Mao Saheb of Phillaur block and dumps of boulders ferried from Pathankot by the state government. These boulders are then ferried to breach spot in Jania in tractor trolleys.

Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Varinder Sharma, during an interaction with media at the Dhussi Bandh in Jania, said that there were 18 breaches in Jalandhar with some of them being quite wide. He added that for the task, 5000 people roped in by the administration included Army personnel, MNREGA workers, Drainage Department’s contractual labour, skilled mechanics, panchayats and volunteers from social organisations and others.

The technical guidance for the whole plugging operation is being provided by engineers of the Army and the Drainage Department.

The DC said that goods carriers from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Pathankot and other districts had been pressed in service for smooth and hassle free supply of boulders.

The breach at village Jania was being plugged under the direct supervision of the Army with a ring of boulders being made besides plugging the breaches with sandbags.

Meanwhile, the DC said that the state government was firmly committed to completing the ongoing work at the earliest. He said that there was no dearth of funds with the state government. Seven breaches out of total 11 in Phillaur area have already been plugged.

In Kapurthala, 21,000 cubic feet boulders has been received, while fogging was done in 24 villages.

Massive relief material including bottled water, dry ration has been received by both Jalandhar and Kapurthala administration for the supply of the flood hit area people.