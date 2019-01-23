Jalandhar: 105-year-old Indian National Army veteran dies

105-year-old freedom fighter Chanan Singh, who was associated with the Indian National Army (INA), passed away after a brief illness and his mortal remains were consigned to flames Tuesday afternoon at Ladhewali in the presence of hundreds of mourners.

Advertising

Singh was born in 1914 in Uccha village of erstwhile princely state of Kapurthala and at the time of his death lived with his family at Ladhewali locality of Jalandhar. Singh remained in jail for 12 months, including 3 months in Singapore and nine months in Kolkata jail.

“He joined the British Army in 1940 during the World War II and when they were fighting against Japan in Singapore, he along with several jawans of British army were detained by Japanese soldiers for several months and by that time Netaji Subhash Chander Bose had announced INA in Japan,” said Baljit Singh, his grandson, adding that his grandfather used to tell them that he got inspired from Netaji’s speeches.

Then he joined the INA and after Japan’s defeat, Chanan Singh was arrested by British army along with several INA soldiers and he was sent to jail where he was sentenced to death for fighting against the British army. He was shifted to Kolkata jail where he spent nine months and later he got acquitted in the case and returned to his village.

Baljit added that at first he had to tell the British police about his whereabouts all the time, but after the country got Independence, he became a decorated officer.

“He lost his eye sight nine years back and had become partially bed-ridden, he was very particular about his personal hygiene and never missed taking bath even for a single day,” he said.

Advertising

As the pyre of the freedom fighter was lit, a contingent of the Punjab Police gave a salute in his honour. Sub Divisional Magistrate Sanjiv Sharma, who attended the funeral, mourned the death as he laid a wreath on the mortal remains and consoled the bereaved family. Chanan Singh is survived by five sons, two daughters.