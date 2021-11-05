Jalalabad blast case: Arrested accused lead cops to hidden tiffin bomb

In yet another major recovery in the Jalalabad Blast case of September 15, Punjab Police Wednesday found another tiffin bomb kept hidden at an agricultural field in Ali Ke village situated near the India-Pakistan border of Ferozepur district.

Punjab’s officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said Ludhiana Rural Police had Monday arrested two persons for providing shelter and logistical support to Ranjeet Singh alias Gora, an accused in the case which is being investigated by National Investigation Agency.

“The arrested were identified as Jaswant Singh alias Shinda Baba, a resident of Jhugge Nihanga Wale village in Ferozepur and Balwant Singh of Walipur Khurd village in Ludhiana,” Sahota said. Gora has also been arrested.

The DGP said, “In the Jalalabad Blast case on September 15, Balwinder Singh alias Bindu of Jhugge Nihanga Wale village died in a motorcycle blast around 8 pm in Jalalabad town. Bindu had a criminal background. Three persons have been arrested in the case, one tiffin bomb, two pen drives and Rs 1.15 lakh cash was recovered from them.”

Sahota added, “During the investigation, the accused revealed that they hid another tiffin bomb in an agricultural field. A joint search operation was carried out by teams of Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur and Ludhiana and CIA Jagraon at Ali Ke village Wednesday and the tiffin bomb was recovered.”

ADGP (Internal Security) R N Dhoke said, “Further investigation in the case is on and more arrests are expected to be made soon.”

In the last few months, tiffin bombs were recovered from Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala, Fazilka and Tarn Taran districts.