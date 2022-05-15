Jakhar’s allegations ‘unsubstantiated & wild’: Raja Warring

Terming ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar’s outburst against the party and its leadership as “ungrateful and unjustified”, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said, “It is sad, bad, ugly and outrageous on part of Jakhar to have gone public with such wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the party that had given so much to him and his family”.

Virpal, brother of Asha, 30 has been waiting at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital for the past 3 hours and has got no response from the hospital. “She was like a mother to me. She made breakfast and packed lunch for me before going to work. After that I didn’t get to speak to her because her office people collect phones of all employees. I am standing here since morning and running from hospital to police station. I have to give blood sample to get the DNA test done but hospital people are referring to police and police is asking to speak to emergency or mortuary. I am helpless, I don’t know what to do. My brother in law and parents are on their way from UP,” said Virpal, sister of Asha,30. She worked at thr RO manufacturing unit on third floor.

In a written statement from Udaipur that was released here today, Warring said, “Instead of launching such a vituperative attack on the party and leadership that too when the entire leadership had gathered for three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur, Jakhar should have reflected upon himself and the reasons for the situation he has landed himself in.”

Warring added, “Congress party is too big, too grand and too magnanimous and nobody knows it better than Jakhar that when he lost Vidhan Sabha elections, he was fielded from Gurdaspur in by-election and elected to the Lok Sabha and also made the PCC president.”, Warring further stated that “Just because he was not appointed the Chief Minister, he launched a suicidal attack on the same party that gave so much to him and his family.”

Warring asked Jakhar “whether it is not a fact that his statements antagonised and alienated a large section of voters which cost the party heavily not only in Punjab but also in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand”.

“Inspite of all this, party exercised utmost restraint respecting his seniority, but he did not acknowledge it,” stated Warring, adding that “Jakhar indeed is a senior leader but party always remains above the individuals, no matter how big they may be or how big they might feel they are.”