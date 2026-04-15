Jakhar pays tribute to Baba Saheb, targets govt over ‘beadbi Bill’, finances

After paying tribute to Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Jalandhar, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar attacked the AAP government over the ‘beadbi Bill’, alleging it was an attempt to divert public attention from core issues of the “deteriorating” law and order and the state’s “worsening” financial condition.

“Whenever the situation deteriorates, such sensitive issues are brought forward to hide failures,” he said.

Raising concerns over Punjab’s fiscal health, Jakhar claimed that rising debt and poor financial management pushed the state to a difficult position. “State government employees are facing delays in salaries. Nearly Rs 15,000 crore in Dearness Allowance dues remain unpaid,“ he said.