Jakhar pays tribute to Baba Saheb, targets govt over ‘beadbi Bill’, finances

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After paying tribute to Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Jalandhar, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar attacked the AAP government over the ‘beadbi Bill’, alleging it was an attempt to divert public attention from core issues of the “deteriorating” law and order and the state’s “worsening” financial condition.
“Whenever the situation deteriorates, such sensitive issues are brought forward to hide failures,” he said.
Raising concerns over Punjab’s fiscal health, Jakhar claimed that rising debt and poor financial management pushed the state to a difficult position. “State government employees are facing delays in salaries. Nearly Rs 15,000 crore in Dearness Allowance dues remain unpaid,“ he said.
The BJP chief criticised the state government for “planning to challenge court orders related to DA payments”, and called it an “anti-people” approach.
Jakhar also flagged the issue of 1,780 vacant posts under Punjab’s quota in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), alleging, “While the state raises disputes over BBMB matters, it has failed to fill its own positions.”
Highlighting Baba Saheb’s contribution as the architect of the Constitution of India and a champion of social justice, Jakhar said, “Ambedkar’s principles of unity, awareness and struggle remain relevant today and continue to inspire generations.
“The Centre’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rooted in Baba Saheb’s ideals of inclusive growth,” Jakhar said, criticising the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “failing” to uphold principles of Baba Saheb.
Jakhar said that despite frequently invoking the legacy of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh, the state government failed to translate those ideals into governance, and accused Mann of “focusing more on publicity than performance”.
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