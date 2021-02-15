Jakhar thanks people of Punjab for ‘peaceful voting’; adds that there will be ‘clear mandate in favour of Cong’

I also congratulate the State Election Commission and the entire civil and police administration for ensuring fair and peaceful polling,” he said in a statement. (File Photo)

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday thanked the people for peaceful voting during the civic body polls.

“The voters have exercised their democratic right in the important institution of democracy. I also congratulate the State Election Commission and the entire civil and police administration for ensuring fair and peaceful polling,” he said in a statement.

Jakhar said that civic body elections are the foundation of democracy and people have exercised their constitutional right to elect the representatives of their choice for the management of the urban bodies’ affairs.

He said that some minor incidents had taken place “only in the segments where the activists of Shiromani Akali Dal had tried to take the law into their own hands”.

The Congress president said that it was easy to guess from the overwhelming respect shown by the people during the election campaign that this time they would give a clear mandate in favour of the Congress “as it was contesting the elections in the name of development”, and “it was rightly expected on merit that Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party will be completely wiped out”.