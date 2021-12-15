Jakhar draws the line between personal, professional, refuses to meet CM at home

The efforts to bridge the gap between Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Kumar Jakhar have failed to yield any result as the former state Congress chief refused to host the Punjab chief minister at his residence. This comes a day ahead of the Punjab Congress’s campaign committee meeting on Tuesday. Jakhar is chairperson of the campaign committee.

Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had been mediating for a meeting between Channi and Jakhar. Channi wanted to pay a personal visit to Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula. But it is learnt that Jakhar refused saying that he did not need any formal visits to his house and that he would be available at the campaign committee meeting on Wednesday.

Sources said that Haryana and Punjab Police had even posted security personnel at Jakhar’s residence in anticipation of Channi’s visit.

Sources added that Bajwa reached Jakhar’s residence after the leaders attended MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahda’s taking over ceremony as chairperson of Milkfed in Chandigarh.

“Jakhar did not agree to meet Channi at his (Jakhar’s) residence. Bajwa had to come back without being able to organise an ice-breaking meeting between the duo,” a source said.

Bajwa has been trying to act as a bridge between Channi and Jakhar for some time. Bajwa had earlier also visited Jakhar. “The former PCC chief is very clear. He will meet these leaders at professional platform. He is not open for any personal ties,” said a source.

Efforts were also on to bring Jakhar and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu together. No meeting has taken place between them either.

Jakhar had earlier refused to work with Channi after the latter was made the CM. Jakhar was tipped to be the CM after the exit of Amarinder Singh but was blocked. For Wednesday’s meeting, Jakhar has invited Channi, Sidhu, working presidents of PPCC, Krishna Allavaru and others.