Jakhar: Cong to explore legal options to challenge Centre’s farm ordinances

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and former Lok Sabha Member Sunil Jakhar Tuesday said that the state Congress would explore the legal feasibility of challenging the validity of Centre’s farm ordinances.

He said that the ordinances were against the Constitution, adding that options are being explored to challenge them in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to a gathering of the farmers here at village Litran, the Punjab Congress chief, accompanied by Chairman of Water Resources Management Corporation Jagbir Singh Brar, said that agriculture is part of the state list under the Constitution and only state governments has the right to frame laws on this subject.

Jakhar said that the Union government led by PM Narinder Modi has no right to frame any laws on this subject. He further said that as it violates the basic spirit of the Constitution so the state was exploring the viability to challenge it in the apex court.

The Punjab Congress chief said that the ordinance was aimed at breaking the backbone of the food growers of the country.

“It is a move to stop the government purchase aimed at making the food growers a puppet in the hands of the private players, to whom the BJP government desired to extend the largesse. The move was a direct assault on the farmers of Punjab, who have exhausted their only available natural resources in terms of fertile soil and underground water to make country grain surplus,” he said.

Jakhar further said that Akalis were more concerned about enjoying the fruits of power rather than protecting the interests of the state and its people.

He said that Akalis must support the state government to ensure that the government purchase of grains was not stopped.

