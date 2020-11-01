Jakhar backs Amarinder on his meeting with President, hits out at Opposition

PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar

PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar on Saturday came out in support of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh by hitting out at SAD, BJP and AAP for calling the CM’s meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on November 4 a drama and asking him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of farm laws instead.

Jakhar said, “I want to ask SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal if he has tried to approach the Prime Minister. This is odd that Sukhbir has called CM’s upcoming meeting a drama. I want to ask him if he tried to meet the PM ever since they pulled out of NDA after their awakening on September 12. Did he or his wife Harsimrat Badal ever tried to reach the PM? And if he is calling CM’s meeting a drama then why did he himself go to the President leading a delegation? Was that a drama?”

Hitting out at the AAP, Jakhar said their leaders were also trying to follow what SAD was saying. “They should have prevailed on their party chief Arvind Kejriwal to take hard steps like Captain who brought the amendment Bills. Why didn’t Kejriwal also do the same? This is their double speak.”

He said when SAD and AAP accompanied the CM to the Governor then they all wanted him to lead a delegation to the President. Now he has invited all of them and now they are behaving in this manner.

Jakhar added that what was even more disturbing was that the BJP was succeeding in its nefarious designs. “They do not want to hit at SAD because they have this unholy nexus. They know Sukhbir wants to have his connection with Centre. Hence the focus of criticism is Captain. The AAP should understand this in the interest of Punjab instead of following in their footsteps.”

The PPCC chief said Union Cabinet minister Som Parkash’s attack on Amarinder was uncalled for, “He is the Cabinet minister in Centre. He should go and tell the PM that a dialogue is needed on the crucial issue. Why does he not go? We understand if politics is the only motive of BJP then we do not grudge their stand. But unfortunate part is that everybody is looking for one excuse or another. They do not realise that there would be repercussions.”

Jakhar appreciated Lok Insaf Party for sticking to their stand, “I want to appreciate them. They are the only ones to stick to their stand.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.