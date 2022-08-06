Jaipur firm booked for cheating

August 6, 2022 3:06:23 am
A Jaipur-based institute hired by the Punjab government under the Skill Development Mission for training students was booked for forgery and cheating, here on Friday. The institute was identified as Edu Light Carriers Private Limited, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur.
Police named its director Ajay Sachdeva in the FIR. Police said that a project coordinator of the Punjab Skill Development Mission reported that Sachdeva and other directors were given work order to provide vocational training to 352 candidates in Ropar as per a memorandum of understanding signed in September, 2016.
A sum of Rs 45,04,395 was deposited for said work order but the accused persons did not deliver. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.
