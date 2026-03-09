Thakur targets Congress over Rajya Sabha nomination, raises questions on Anand Sharma’s ‘humiliation’, Anurag Sharma’s assets

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Highlighting the “confusion and infighting” within the party, former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attacked the Congress over the Rajya Sabha election nomination.
The issue arose after the Congress chose Anurag Sharma for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh instead of former Union minister Anand Sharma.
Referring to Anand Sharma publicly expressing disappointment over the development, Thakur said it reflected a breakdown of respect and dialogue within the party.
“Anand Sharma himself said that he had practiced politics with self-respect all his life and is now paying the price for speaking the truth,” he added.
Addressing the media, the LoP said that the BJP had taken a principled decision not to field a candidate in the Rajya Sabha election, which gave the Congress a natural opportunity to win the seat. “Despite this, the confusion and infighting witnessed within the Congress was unfortunate,” he said.
Thakur also questioned the Congress choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, describing Anurag Sharma as an “ordinary party worker”, but his election affidavit revealed assets worth crores.
“Anurag Sharma also held government contracts worth several crores during the tenure of the current state government. Even leaders within the Congress are asking that if this is the definition of an ordinary worker, why have other party workers who have served the organisation for years not received similar opportunities,” the BJP leader said.
Thakur also questioned the Chief Minister’s official tours, alleging that on several occasions an official tour programme is issued but the CM later visits other locations without the administration or the public being informed. “Such functioning raises serious questions when it involves a person holding a constitutional office,” he added.
‘Govt silent on illegal felling of trees, financial irregularities’
Thakur also referred to the illegal felling of trees in the Shillai area of the Sirmaur district and said that permission was granted for cutting only 25 trees, but more than 300 trees were reportedly felled.
Nathuram Chauhan, an environmental activist of the Shillai area, had alleged that a large number of trees were illegally felled in Shillai under political patronage and had demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.
Thakur alleged that political protection is being extended in the matter and attempts are being made to dilute the investigation. According to him, rules permit only limited felling of trees even on private land, but in this case there has been a blatant violation of the law.
Thakur said if the government has the moral courage, it should take strict action against those responsible. Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he had sought a report from the department in this regard.
With inputs from PTI
