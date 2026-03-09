Thakur targets Congress over Rajya Sabha nomination, raises questions on Anand Sharma’s ‘humiliation’, Anurag Sharma’s assets

Jai Ram Thakur alleged that political protection is being extended in the matter and attempts are being made to dilute the investigation. (Source: FB)

Highlighting the “confusion and infighting” within the party, former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attacked the Congress over the Rajya Sabha election nomination.

The issue arose after the Congress chose Anurag Sharma for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh instead of former Union minister Anand Sharma.

Referring to Anand Sharma publicly expressing disappointment over the development, Thakur said it reflected a breakdown of respect and dialogue within the party.

“Anand Sharma himself said that he had practiced politics with self-respect all his life and is now paying the price for speaking the truth,” he added.