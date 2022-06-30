scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Jai Krishan Singh Rouri is new Deputy Speaker of Punjab assembly

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann installed the Deputy Speaker on the Opposition benches, next to the Leader of Opposition’s seat.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 30, 2022 3:43:39 pm
Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, was unanimously elected the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. (Twitter/@RouriJai)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Garhshankar, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, was unanimously elected the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Thursday. His name was proposed by AAP member Baljinder Kaur.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann installed the Deputy Speaker on the Opposition benches, next to the Leader of Opposition’s seat. Mann, while congratulating Rouri, said he was a hard working MLA, who used to be a wedding photographer and also had a studio.

He hoped Rouri would be fair in the house despite sitting amid the Opposition. Rouri said he would come true to the expectations and fulfill his duties fairly. He thanked the voters of his constituency for sending him to the assembly.

