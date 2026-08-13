Beant assassin Hawara ‘declines’ two-day parole offer, Bittu says Centre making arrangements

Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, has declined the two-day parole granted to him by the Delhi Prison Department to meet his ailing mother, two persons privy to the developments on Thursday said.

Hawara is serving a life sentence in the case related to the blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat at Chandigarh on August 31, 1995 that killed Beant Singh and 16 others. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail. Union Home Ministry officials met Hawara on Wednesday evening and informed him that he was categorised as a high-risk prisoner and his movement outside the prison would require deployment of additional personnel for security.

Talking to The Indian Express, Pal Singh France, convener of the Quami Insaf Morcha, which has been spearheading a campaign for the release of Bandi Singhs, said officials offered to send Hawara home on parole for two days. “Hawara refused to accept this. He told the officials that he would not accept one or two-day parole even if his mother passes away,” France said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had urged Governor for 10-day parole for Hawara, France said. “When the Punjab government is fine with Hawara coming home to meet his ailing mother, he should be allowed,” he added.

Activist and lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, who has been handling cases of Bandi Singhs, also confirmed that Hawara has refused the offer.

“We learnt about this after one of Hawara’s supporters went to meet him in jail. Hawara told him that an emissary of the Centre had met him. But he made it clear that he would not accept a one or two day parole. He said this would be a mockery of the system,” Manjhpur said. He said the Delhi jail manual allows parole for up to 30 days.

Manjhpur said the central official told Hawara that guards would accompany him during his stay in Punjab and later bring him back. “Why would he accept that? Do you call this parole? Under what rules are they doing this?” he asked.

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Manjhpur said if Hawara is not granted parole “under the jail manual, we will go back to the High Court”.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, meanwhile, denied the claims by the Quami Insaf Morcha and Manjhpur that the Centre had offered Hawara parole for a day.

“All these are false reports. If anyone is claiming that he will be given parole for a day or a few hours, then he doesn’t know anything. Let him get parole and meet his mother,” Bittu said.

Earlier, in the day, Bittu, the grandson of Beant Singh, said he wanted Hawara’s mother to meet her son. “I lost my grandfather to the bomb blast. I could not see him after that. I am forgetting that wound for the sake of his mother. I want him to see her when she is ailing. She has been waiting for him for 31 years,” Bittu said.

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The BJP leader, however, urged political parties to exercise restraint saying there should be no politics over the issue. “Let there be peace in the state. Their irresponsible statements can put the state on fire. I appeal to them to let this pass as a humanitarian episode and not instigate anger,” Bittu said.

He added that the Centre was doing its job and arrangements were being made for Hawara’ parole, while the security angle was also being looked into.

Bittu was referring to Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali, who had stated that the Centre was not allowing Hawara to come to his house and was even offering to airlift his mother to a hospital where Hawara could meet her.