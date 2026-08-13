Beant assassin Hawara ‘declines’ two-day parole offer, Bittu says Centre making arrangements

Hawara is serving a life sentence in the case related to the blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat at Chandigarh on August 31, 1995 that killed Beant Singh and 16 others. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail. Union Home Ministry officials met Hawara on Wednesday evening and informed him that he was categorised as a high-risk prisoner and his movement outside the prison would require deployment of additional personnel for security.
Talking to The Indian Express, Pal Singh France, convener of the Quami Insaf Morcha, which has been spearheading a campaign for the release of Bandi Singhs, said officials offered to send Hawara home on parole for two days. “Hawara refused to accept this. He told the officials that he would not accept one or two-day parole even if his mother passes away,” France said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had urged Governor for 10-day parole for Hawara, France said. “When the Punjab government is fine with Hawara coming home to meet his ailing mother, he should be allowed,” he added.
Activist and lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, who has been handling cases of Bandi Singhs, also confirmed that Hawara has refused the offer.
“We learnt about this after one of Hawara’s supporters went to meet him in jail. Hawara told him that an emissary of the Centre had met him. But he made it clear that he would not accept a one or two day parole. He said this would be a mockery of the system,” Manjhpur said. He said the Delhi jail manual allows parole for up to 30 days.
Manjhpur said the central official told Hawara that guards would accompany him during his stay in Punjab and later bring him back. “Why would he accept that? Do you call this parole? Under what rules are they doing this?” he asked.
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Manjhpur said if Hawara is not granted parole “under the jail manual, we will go back to the High Court”.
Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, meanwhile, denied the claims by the Quami Insaf Morcha and Manjhpur that the Centre had offered Hawara parole for a day.
“All these are false reports. If anyone is claiming that he will be given parole for a day or a few hours, then he doesn’t know anything. Let him get parole and meet his mother,” Bittu said.
Earlier, in the day, Bittu, the grandson of Beant Singh, said he wanted Hawara’s mother to meet her son. “I lost my grandfather to the bomb blast. I could not see him after that. I am forgetting that wound for the sake of his mother. I want him to see her when she is ailing. She has been waiting for him for 31 years,” Bittu said.
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The BJP leader, however, urged political parties to exercise restraint saying there should be no politics over the issue. “Let there be peace in the state. Their irresponsible statements can put the state on fire. I appeal to them to let this pass as a humanitarian episode and not instigate anger,” Bittu said.
He added that the Centre was doing its job and arrangements were being made for Hawara’ parole, while the security angle was also being looked into.
Bittu was referring to Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali, who had stated that the Centre was not allowing Hawara to come to his house and was even offering to airlift his mother to a hospital where Hawara could meet her.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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