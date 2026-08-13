‘For his mother’s sake, I am forgetting that wound’: Ravneet Singh Bittu on Hawara parole

Bittu urged political parties not to politicise the issue of Jagtar Singh Hawara's parole or make statements that could inflame passions in Punjab.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhAug 13, 2026 01:09 PM IST
Jagtar Singh Hawara parole, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Hawara parole plea, Beant Singh assassination case, Punjab politics, Quami Insaf Morcha, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Hawara life sentence, Punjab news, Indian Express newsBittu refuted reports and claims by the Quami Insaf Morcha and a few leaders that the Centre had offered Hawara parole for a day. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, whose grandfather and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh was assassinated in a 1995 bomb blast, Thursday reiterated his support for parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted for his role in the conspiracy, saying he wanted Hawara’s mother to meet her son after years in prison.

“I lost my grandfather to the bomb blast. I could not see him after that. I am forgetting that wound for the sake of his mother. I want him to see her when she is ailing. She has been waiting for him for 31 years,” Bittu said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, however, urged political parties to exercise restraint and avoid turning the issue into one that could inflame passions.

“There should be no politics over the issue. I appeal to all political parties not to make it an issue. Let there be peace in the state. Their irresponsible statements can put the state on fire. I appeal to them to let this pass as a humanitarian episode and not instigate anger,” Bittu said.

He refuted reports and claims by the Quami Insaf Morcha and a few leaders that the Centre had offered Hawara parole for a day. “All these are false reports. If anyone is claiming that he will be given parole for a day or a few hours, then he doesn’t know anything. Let him get parole and meet his mother,” he said.

Hawara parole arrangement

The former minister added that the Centre was doing its job and arrangements were being made, while the security angle was also being looked into. “I want to appeal to the politicians that they should let them be. If they want Punjab to burn, then they can ignite the fires after the meeting,” Bittu said.

Bittu was referring to Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali, who had stated that the Centre was not allowing Hawara to come to his house and was even offering to airlift his mother to a hospital where Hawara could meet her.

Story continues below this ad

On Wednesday, Pal Singh France, convener of the Quami Insaf Morcha, said Central agencies had been in touch with them.

Also Read | Why Bhagwant Mann’s parole request for Beant Singh assassin has sparked a row

“Earlier, they had said that his mother would be admitted to a hospital in Delhi. We refused, stating that his supporters would gather outside the hospital and patients would be inconvenienced. Then they offered that she would be shifted to PGIMER in Chandigarh. We refused. Now, they have offered us parole for one day. We will not accept it. We want him to be here for at least nine days. If they do not take a call, we will gherao the Punjab Lok Bhawan on Independence Day,” he had said.

Hawara is serving a life sentence for his role in the conspiracy to assassinate then Punjab CM Beant Singh, who was killed in a suicide bombing outside the state Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh in 1995.

Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the authorities at Delhi’s Mandoli prison, where Hawara is lodged, to decide his parole plea within a time-bound period after obtaining recommendations from the Chandigarh Administration.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments