Morcha fighting for Hawara parole says talks with Centre stalled after Chandigarh protest

The parole process for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has been put on hold following the confrontation between the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and Chandigarh Police on August 15, Morcha leaders and a lawyer pursuing his case on Tuesday said.

Pal Singh France, convener of the Morcha, said neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor jail authorities had contacted Hawara in Mandoli jail since the Independence Day protest. Hawara had been in discussions with authorities over parole to meet his ailing mother.

“He was getting offers every day earlier. They offered him parole for a day. Then for two days. But he declined. We were hopeful for an announcement on August 15. But nothing happened,” France told The Indian Express.