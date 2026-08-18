Morcha fighting for Hawara parole says talks with Centre stalled after Chandigarh protest

Pal Singh France, convener of the Morcha, said neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor jail authorities had contacted Hawara in Mandoli jail since the Independence Day protest.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhAug 18, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Jagtar Singh Hawara (in yellow) is produced before a court in Chandigarh in 2013. (Express File Photo)Jagtar Singh Hawara (in yellow) is produced before a court in Chandigarh in 2013. (Express File Photo)
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The parole process for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has been put on hold following the confrontation between the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and Chandigarh Police on August 15, Morcha leaders and a lawyer pursuing his case on Tuesday said.

Pal Singh France, convener of the Morcha, said neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor jail authorities had contacted Hawara in Mandoli jail since the Independence Day protest. Hawara had been in discussions with authorities over parole to meet his ailing mother.

“He was getting offers every day earlier. They offered him parole for a day. Then for two days. But he declined. We were hopeful for an announcement on August 15. But nothing happened,” France told The Indian Express.

The Morcha had marched towards Chandigarh on August 15 demanding, among other things, the release of Bandi Singhs, including Hawara. The protesters were stopped at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, where UT Police used tear gas to disperse them.

Also Read | Beant Singh’s assassination: How political mood around a convict is changing

France alleged that Chandigarh Police personnel entered Punjab territory in Mohali to fire tear gas shells at the protesters and said the Morcha would approach court against the police action.

The development comes amid a jurisdictional tangle over Hawara’s parole application involving Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab.

Hawara, lodged in Mandoli jail, had sought parole to meet his ailing mother. On July 6, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Mandoli Jail Superintendent to forward his application to the Chandigarh Home Secretary. The Chandigarh Administration was then to submit its comments and recommendation before the Mandoli authorities took a decision.

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Hawara was sentenced to death in the Beant Singh assassination case in 2007. The Punjab and Haryana High Court commuted the sentence to life imprisonment in 2010.

His parole demand received political backing after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Chandigarh Administrator, backing 10-parole to Hawara to allow him to meet his mother. Mann also met the Governor over the issue. Beant’s grandson and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is now with the BJP, too called for Hawara’s release.

Also Read | Beant assassin Hawara ‘declines’ two-day parole offer, Bittu says Centre making arrangements

Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, an activist-lawyer handling cases of Bandi Singhs, said there had been no communication with Hawara since the August 15 protest.

“We are hoping that he will get parole by the end of this week. They (authorities) have to see whether they can set a precedent by granting him parole to meet his ailing mother. So many other convicts will also start seeking parole to see their ailing mothers,” Manjhpur said.

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He said the Centre would also have to facilitate the parole since the Punjab government had already backed Hawara’s plea. “Parole is given if SSP of the district gives clearance. Here the CM is giving clearance,” he said.

Hawara became eligible to seek parole after a Mohali court acquitted him in May 2025 in the last remaining case against him.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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