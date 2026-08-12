Bhagwant Mann escalates parole demand for Beant Singh assassin, meets governor

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought 10‑day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara so he can meet his ailing mother.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhAug 12, 2026 02:30 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann Gulab Chand Kataria parole Jagtar Singh Hawara Beant Singh Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured Governor Gulab Chand Kataria that the government would take full responsibility for maintaining law and order if Jagtar Singh Hawara was allowed to visit his home. (File Photos)
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday to press for 10‑day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former CM Beant Singh.

Mann, who had written to the governor with a similar request earlier, sought parole on humanitarian grounds, citing the deteriorating health of Hawara’s mother.

Mann strongly put forth the state government’s recommendation and assured Kataria that the Punjab government would take full responsibility for maintaining law and order if Hawara is allowed to visit his home.

Pointing out that Hawara has been in jail for 31 years, Mann said, “His mother is old and suffering from age-related health issues and is currently semi-conscious. In view of her deteriorating health condition, I have requested the governor to kindly consider granting 10 days’ parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara at the earliest so that he can meet his mother. Sources said Mann met the governor to convey he was serious about pursuing the issue.

Also Read | Why Bhagwant Mann’s parole request for Beant Singh assassin has sparked a row

Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed authorities at Delhi’s Mandoli prison, where Hawara is lodged, to decide his parole application in a time-bound manner after seeking recommendations from the Chandigarh administration.

“Being the administrator of Chandigarh, the recommendation of the governor is necessary for a decision in this regard. Therefore, considering the humanitarian aspect of the matter and the deteriorating health condition of Jagtar Singh Hawara’s mother, I have urged the Governor to take a decision at the earliest,” Mann said.

Will maintain law and order: Mann

Allaying any concerns over the law and order situation if Hawara is granted parole, Mann said, “His supporters and family members have also assured their full support to the state government in this regard.”

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Saying that the state government is “fully committed to maintaining law and order and protecting the hard-earned peace of Punjab”, Mann added, “No stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. I have also assured the governor of fulsome support and cooperation from the state government in pursuing this matter with the Centre.”

Hawara was convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who was killed in a suicide bombing outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh in 1995. He has been serving a life sentence in the case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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