Bhagwant Mann escalates parole demand for Beant Singh assassin, meets governor

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured Governor Gulab Chand Kataria that the government would take full responsibility for maintaining law and order if Jagtar Singh Hawara was allowed to visit his home. (File Photos)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday to press for 10‑day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former CM Beant Singh.

Mann, who had written to the governor with a similar request earlier, sought parole on humanitarian grounds, citing the deteriorating health of Hawara’s mother.

Mann strongly put forth the state government’s recommendation and assured Kataria that the Punjab government would take full responsibility for maintaining law and order if Hawara is allowed to visit his home.

Pointing out that Hawara has been in jail for 31 years, Mann said, “His mother is old and suffering from age-related health issues and is currently semi-conscious. In view of her deteriorating health condition, I have requested the governor to kindly consider granting 10 days’ parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara at the earliest so that he can meet his mother. Sources said Mann met the governor to convey he was serious about pursuing the issue.