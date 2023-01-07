Jagraon: Vehicle with four friends plunges into canal; one dead, two rescued, one missing

A vehicle ferrying four friends plunged into a canal at Jagraon Thursday late, killing one of them, while two others were rescued and one was still missing.

All four were returning after celebrating a birthday party when the speeding vehicle plunged into the canal. Police said fog and low visibility might be the reason.

The deceased was identified as Dilpreet Singh, 22, of village Lakha. His friend Satnam Singh is still missing. Two others- Iqbal Singh and Manjinder Singh were rescued by the villagers and their condition has been stated stable. All four friends are in their early 20s.

Police said that four of them were returning after celebrating Dilpreet’s birthday who died.

Nirmal Singh, a resident from Dalla village, said that Dilpreet Singh had thrown a party on his birthday. At around 11 pm, Dilpreet and three others were going to drop one of his friends at his house. Dilpreet Singh was driving the vehicle, while Satnam Singh was sitting on the front seat.

Dilpreet lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the canal.

He added that the villagers rescued Iqbal Singh and Manjinder Singh and rushed them to the hospital. The body of Dilpreet Singh was fished out from the canal nearly kms away from the spot.

Dilpreet Singh’s father is a farmer. His elder brother is settled in Canada. Dilpreet was also preparing to go abroad.