Jagraon: Man kills seven-year old daughter, hangs self

A man allegedly killed his 7-year old daughter and then hanged himself to death, at his residence in Jagraon of district Ludhiana, Friday.

Police said that both the bodies were found hanging from ceiling at their residence on Friday. It was suspected that the man first hanged his daughter Thursday late and then himself.

Inspector Nidhan Singh, SHO Jagraon city police station, said that a suicide note was found in which the man wrote that he was depressed after his wife’s death some time back.

“He wrote that he was ending his life and also that of his daughter because he does not want his daughter to be dependent on anyone else after his death,” said SHO.

The inspector added that man’s wife, parents and a brother had died in different incidents in past some years and now only he and his daughter were left in the house.

“He was a parking contractor and has left behind 2.5 acres of land and a house which he said should go to his maternal uncles,” said the SHO.

Police said that man was under mental depression since his wife had passed away and was raising his daughter single-handed since then. Some of his relatives had shown interest in adopting his daughter but he had refused.

Inspector Nidhan Singh said that inquest proceedings were filed under the section 174 of CrPC and bodies were sent for autopsy.