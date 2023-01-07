Jagraon killing: Police name gangster Arsh Dalla, others in FIR

Two days after 45-year-old Paramjit Singh was shot dead by two assailants who barged into his house at Bardeke village, Jagraon, the Ludhiana rural police has named nine accused in the case including gangsters Arsh Dalla and Mandeep Singh alias Dhru Daudhar.

Wanted gangster Arsh Dalla of Moga, believed to be hiding in Canada, in a purported Facebook post, had claimed responsibility for the murder and said that he took revenge of his “younger brother” Dilpreet Dhaliwal’s death who had “died by suicide after Paramjit had harassed him”.

Police also brought another gangster Dhru of Moga, on production warrant from Kapurthala jail who is being interrogated. Dilbagh Singh, DSP Operations, Jagraon, said that during the investigation, it was found that Dhaliwal was in relationship with Paramjit’s niece but somehow they could not get married as the families did not agree. Dhaliwal blamed Paramjit for it and he died by suicide in June 2022. His family had also got an FIR registered against Paramjit’s family for abetment to suicide.

The officer added that nine people have been named accused in Paramjit’s murder including Dilpreet’s family and friends. Those booked are Dilpreet’s father Sukhdev Singh of village Minian, Sukhdev’s son Lovepreet Singh, daughter Kiranpreet Kaur, wife Lovejinder Kaur, Navjot Singh of Chakar village, Lovepreet Singh of Ramgarh Bhullar village and Charanjit Singh of Dalla village.

DSP said that Kiranpreet and Lovejinder have been arrested while Sukhdev’s son Lovepreet Singh is abroad. “They have been booked on the basis of the statement of Paramjit’s family. Investigation is on,” said DSP.

He said they suspect that Dhru hatched the entire conspiracy from Kapurthala jail.

“Dhru was in touch with Dhaliwal and was one of his friends. He has been brought from jail on production warrant for questioning. He is in three-day police remand,” said the officer.