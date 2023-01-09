scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Jagraon accident: Another body recovered

The body of Satnam Singh was fished out from the Canal near Village Daudhar of Moga, 11 km away from the spot.

Satnam Singh was married and two sons, one aged 2 years and the other of 7 months. (Representational/File)
Jagraon accident: Another body recovered
Two days after a vehicle ferrying four friends plunged into a canal at Jagraon, the body of another man was fished out from the canal.

The body of Satnam Singh was fished out from the Canal near Village Daudhar of Moga, 11 km away from the spot. Earlier his friend Dilpreet Singh’s body was found Friday. Four friends were returning after celebrating Dilpreet’s birthday when their car had plunged into the canal. Dilpreet who was driving the vehicle, had lost control of it. Two others — Iqbal Singh and Manjinder Singh — were rescued by the locals. Satnam Singh was married and two sons, one aged 2 years and the other of 7 months.

