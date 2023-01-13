scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Former Haryana minister’s son dies by suicide, INLD state chief among 6 booked

Police said the victim's son has alleged that the accused were trying to harass Jagdish in a property-related matter and as a result he was under stress and he had even made an audio clip recently. (Express Photo)
Former Haryana minister Mange Ram Rathi’s son Jagdish Rathi allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Jhajjar following which six people, including INLD’s state chief Nafe Singh Rathi, have been booked under the charges of abetment, police said on Thursday.

“Jagdish Rathi, a local BJP leader, committed suicide on Wednesday evening. Six people have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by his son Gaurav,” Jhajjar’s Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said.

“Cause of death will be established after all reports are obtained once the postmortem is done. But the apparent cause of death is poisoning,” he said.

Police said the victim’s son has alleged that the accused were trying to harass Jagdish in a property-related matter and as a result he was under stress and he had even made an audio clip recently.

“On December 26, Jagdish had circulated the audio clip in which he alleged that these people had been harassing him and if anything happens to him they will be responsible. At that time, the police had approached him to submit a complaint but he did not do so,” the SP said.

Seeking strict action against Nafe Singh, the victim’s son demanded that he should alo be booked for cheating. He said, “The accused forced my father to die by suicide. Two-three years ago, our shop was also illegally occupied by Nafe Singh.”

Bahadurgarh City Police Station SHO, Inspector Surender, said that an SIT has been formed to probe the matter and investigations are still underway.
Nafe Singh could not be contacted for a comment on the issue. ENS

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 03:04 IST
