Jagbans Singh Powar finalised for PPSC chairperson’s post

THREE MONTHS after Lt General Surinder Singh completed his tenure as chairperson of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the Punjab government has finalised the name of Jagbans Singh Powar, former director general, National Academy of Audits and Accounts, for the post.

The file about his appointment has been cleared by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The file has been sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for clearance.

Powar’s name was chosen from a panel of three names for the chairperson, comprising an ex-Army officer, a retired accountant general and a police officer.

The post had been vacant since July when Lt Gen Surinder Singh retired. Several youths, who were aspirants of government jobs, were awaiting the appointment as the PPSC has to hold recruitments and conduct recruitment tests. Only last week, youths from across that state had staged a dharna outside the CM residence seeking filling up of the post.

The process of appointment was started by former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s government. He had shortlisted three names, including Power. The others were Lt Gen Iqroop Singh Ghuman (retired), DGP and Chief Director Vigilance B K Uppal.

As there was a scramble for the post and Uppal was among the frontrunners but the appointment could not take place at that time. About 30 aspirants had applied for the post of PPSC chairman.

Power had retired from the academy in March. He is from famous Mithapur village. Uppal is still serving in the police and is to retire next year. Uppal is considered close to the then CM’s Advisor, Bharat Inder Singh Chahal. After the change of guard, Uppal lost the race to Powar.

Amarinder had appointed Lt Gen Surinder Singh in August 2019. He completed his tenure in July this year. The tenure of the constituted post is six years but if a person reaches 62 years of age, then he has to retire before completing the term.