Jackpot for Punjab constable, wins Rs 2 crore lottery

How many of you have earned a return of Rs 2 crore on an investment of Rs 200?

Sound improbable? Not for Ashok Kumar. A constable with Punjab Police, Kumar, has won the Lohri Bumper of Punjab Government, a lottery, bagging a whopping Rs 2 crore.

He is currently posted at Sadar Police Station in Hoshiarpur District.

Kumar, 29, joined police service in 2010 after completing his graduation. Although the lottery seller informed Kumar on January 16, about winning the bumper prize, the result was publicly announced by way of publication in the government gazette Saturday.

“The lottery seller broke this news to me on January 16 but I kept it secret till the time the result of the draw was published in the government gazette,” Kumar said.

I still cannot believe that I am the winner of this bumper. It is a huge amount for someone from the middle class family,” he said.

Kumar said he was not too much into buying lottery tickets. “A lottery seller, who had come to the police station, persuaded me into buying the Lohri bumper ticket for Rs 200,” he said. “I had been thinking of buying a lottery ticket since long but never bothered to purchase one until Diwali last year when I bought my first lottery ticket, and this Lohri bumper ticket was my second one”.

A delighted Kumar, while disclosing his future plans, said that he will put the money in bank will continue with his job as he had worked very hard to get into the government service. The prize money will provide “me with financial support” and “I will be able to perform my duty in better way without worrying about my finances”.

Son of a wood merchant, Kumar stays with his family comprising his parents and two younger brothers at his native village, Moutian, in Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur district.

After 30% tax deduction, the remaining amount will be given to him by the Punjab government.