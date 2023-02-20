scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
JAC of teaching, non-teaching staff of aided colleges submits memorandum to Senate

The teaching and non-teaching staff raised their voice and showcased their resentment over the delay in implementation of UGC regulations, all benefits and allowances on the central pattern, and revised pay scales for teaching staff as per the central pattern on parity with the non-teaching staff of government colleges of Chandigarh.

panjab university, punjab teachers news, indian expressthe Joint Action Committee (JAC) of teaching and non-teaching staff of government aided colleges submitted the memorandum of their demands to their representatives in Panjab University Senate. (File)
HUNDREDS OF members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of teaching and non-teaching staff of government-aided colleges submitted the memorandum of their demands to their representatives in Panjab University Senate, before the Senate meeting at Golden Jubilee Hall of University Sunday.

Dr Sumit Goklaney, the representative of JAC, said, “The higher education department had in their letter, dated 15th February, stated that the service conditions of teaching staff are decided by the PU calendar and they only provide financial help in the form of 95 per cent salary. The Panjab University had already in the past sent those amendments, which also include the age of superannuation of teaching staff as 65, as per the UGC 2008 guidelines to MHA, Govt of India, for final approval. As the said proposal was sent in 2011, it is still pending with the government. In that case, we request the PU and UT administration to kindly send a reminder to the Home Ministry in this regard. Now it is up to the PU senate to make a requisite amendment and resolve their issue.”

The teaching and non-teaching staff urged the authorities to resolve their major issues which include UGC regulations in totality and revised pay scales for non-teaching staff, at the earliest with coordination and consultation with them. The JAC has been in protest mode seeking the inclusion of their services under Central Service Rules (CSR) for the last three months.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:27 IST
