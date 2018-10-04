Jabar Virodhi rally in Patiala: Not of Akali workers, but rally of people of Punjab, says Sukhbir

Sukhbir Singh Badal is also touring various segments to mobilise support for the rally. Sukhbir Singh Badal is also touring various segments to mobilise support for the rally.

Taken off guard by the “dissent” made public by a section of old guard of the party recently, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal are pulling out all stops to make Jabar Virodhi rally in Patiala on October 7 a big show of strength.

The rally at Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s citadel was primarily announced against “murder of democracy by the Congress during Zila Parishad and Panchayat elections”. On Wednesday in Ludhiana, Sukhbir said it was not a rally of Akali workers or supporters, but a rally of people of Punjab against the Congress government in the state.

Badals have been holding meetings in Assembly segments across Malwa. Senior Badal spent two days in Patiala district, addressing meetings at a number of places. He will holding public meetings in Bathinda on Thursday.

Sukhbir is also touring various segments to mobilise support for the rally.

Talking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, senior Badal had said Patiala rally would witness “double the strength of people” present in the party’s Abohar and Faridkot rallies.

There are, however, very bleak chances of veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa attending the October 7 rally, despite repeated attempts by the Badal family, said sources. Dhindsa’s son Parminder Singh, however, is scheduled to hold mass contact programmes in Sangrur district with Sukhbir on Thursday.

Dhindsa’s resignation from all party posts on “health grounds” and subsequent press conference by veteran party leaders Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Rattan Singh Ajnala, where the Majha leaders said all was not well in the party, has led to a situation where it has been strongly believed that the SAD is in middle of a political crisis. Senior Badal, however, has dismissed any dissent within the party, adding that grievances if any would be discussed and sorted out. Sekhwan, when contacted, said he had been invited for the Patiala rally, but added, “We will decide (whether to attend) after a meeting.”

Senior SAD leader and in-charge of party’s Patiala rally, Surjit Singh Rakhra, meanwhile, said party leaders in about 25 constituencies in the districts near Patiala have been given a target to bring at least 5,000 supporters for the Patiala rally.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that during the meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday, party leaders “expressed concerns that transporters were being forced not to give buses for the SAD rally”. Majithia also alleged that government would try to “cause hindrances to the SAD rally by setting up unnecessary diversions”. “We will overcome all obstacles,” he said.

