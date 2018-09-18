‘It’s a nuisance, students are involved in scuffles outside school every day’

The students injured in the attack at GMSSS in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. Jaipal Singh The students injured in the attack at GMSSS in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. Jaipal Singh

“IT HAS become a daily nuisance. Every day, students are involved in assaults outside the school especially when the government school gets over in the afternoon. Things will never change here. I have been witnessing these assaults for the last so many years,” said Rajiv Kumar, a retired government employee, residing near Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sector 7.

“Everyday, barely 10 minutes before school closes, youths dressed in plain clothes start gathering here to settle scores with school students. Even I observed that in some cases, outsiders were called by the school students to thrash their school mates. Indeed, two policemen on a motorcycle patrol the area here but today we did not find anyone here when the murder took place.”

Jyoti Malhotra, another resident of Sector 7, whose house is barely 20 metres away from the school, said, “I have especially directed my servant to keep a watch on our four-wheelers, which are usually parked outside the house, in the afternoon. The students always try to damage our vehicles by making scratches. Five months ago, a motorcycle, parked outside my house, was damaged when five students fell on it while being chased by a rival group.”

GSSS, Sector 7, is situated right in the middle of a residential area and around 1,200 students, including boys and girls, study here. Meanwhile, parents of some of the students, who did not reach home as they rushed victim Vikas Kumar to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, arrived outside the school to check the situation. They also claimed that assaults and thrashing of students by outsiders were a routine affair here. Ram Charan Yadav, father of one of the students Rakesh, said, “My son comes home everyday with a tale of assault in and outside this government school.”

Satish Kumar, Principal of GSSS, Sector 7, said, “I agree that many assaults take place near our school. I have even written a letter to the district police asking him to deploy policemen here especially when the school gets over. And two policemen usually remain present outside the school in the afternoon.”

