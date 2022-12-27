‘ITI Bidar will be turned into centre of excellence’: Vikramjit Singh Sahney

ITI Bidar will be upgraded to a world-class centre of excellence, said Vikramjit Singh Sahney, AAP Rajya Sabha member, at Sardar Joga Singh Ji Kalyana Karnataka Award Ceremony 2022 in Bidar on Monday.

While addressing the gathering, Sahney said that this place has historic importance for Sikh gurus. All the due clearances and the permission for the skill centre will be taken from National Skill Development Centre and the youth will be trained according to the latest industry requirements, he added.

“Skilling is the only way to keep our youth on par with the latest industry trends. We are already running five skill centres in Delhi and Punjab. Recently we gave jobs to 1,000 youths in Amritsar in the private sector who were trained at our skill centre,” the MP said.

Sahney also announced that 20 Punjab students joining the Bidar Engineering College will be given a full fee as scholarship from the Bhagat Singh Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund was recently started by Sahney with an aim to assist the young minds of Punjab and was launched by Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. While Sandhwan is the chairman of the scholarship fund, Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer is the vice-chairman.

Sahney was bestowed the “Prominent Philanthropist 2022” award by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the function organised by Sri Nanak Jhira Sahib Foundation in Bidar.

Sandhwan was also present at the function.

Sahney also announced to set up Baba Fateh Singh & Baba Zorawar Singh World Skill Centre at Hazur Sahib in Nanded.