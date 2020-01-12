ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade 3): Fourth seed Raphael Collignon of Belgium claims boys’ singles

It was double delight for fourth seed Raphael Collignon of Belgium as he claimed the boys’ singles as well doubles title on the concluding day of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade 3) Tennis tournament played at CLTA Tennis Stadium here on Saturday. It was double delight for fourth seed Raphael Collignon of Belgium as he claimed the boys’ singles as well doubles title on the concluding day of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade 3) Tennis tournament played at CLTA Tennis Stadium here on Saturday.

Collignon emerged as the boys’ singles champion with a 7-5, 6-2 win over compatriot Martin Katz. The opening set saw both the players matching each other before Collignon claimed the set 7-5 to take a 1-0 lead in the final. The second set too saw Collignon playing with dominance as he claimed the set 6-3 to emerge as the champion.

In the boys’ doubles final, Collignon paired up with Katz to end the challenge of Tayn Alazmeh and Tanapatt Nirundorn with a 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 win. Collignon and Katz started the match with confidence and claimed the opening set 6-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set saw Alazmeh and Nirundorn staging a comeback to win the set 4-6 and restore parity in the final. The tie-break set saw the pair of Collignon and Katz playing with control and the pair won the tie-break set 10-5 to pocket the title.

In the girls’ singles final, sixth seed Fruchtman Dagan of Israel emerged as the champion as she fought her way hard to carve out a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Sabrina Kalandarov of Israel to claim the title. Dagan started the match with confidence as she pocketed the opening set 6-4 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set saw Kalandarov regrouping her energies and the youngster won the set 6-3 to restore parity in the match. The third and final set saw both the players matching each other before Dagan claimed the set 7-5 to pocket the title.

In the girls doubles final, the pair of Jiaqi Huang and Yu Yun Li of Chinese Taepei claimed the title with an upset 7-6 (6), 6-0 win over top seed pair of Jasmine Conway and Alessandra Simone.

