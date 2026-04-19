Italy gurdwara shooting: 2 Indian-origin men killed before Vaisakhi

What should have been a night of prayer and unity ahead of Vaishakhi has instead left a community grieving and searching for answers. (Representational image)

Two Indian-origin men were fatally shot late on Friday night outside a gurdwara in northern Italy, where Vaisakhi festival celebrations were scheduled for Saturday, a local media report said.

According to the La Sicilia newspaper, the tragic incident occurred in Covo town in the Bergamo region.

Just minutes before Friday midnight, gunfire erupted outside the Mata Sahib Kaur ji gurdwara, located in an industrial area. The two men—identified as Rajinder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, also 48, from nearby Agnadello—were fatally shot shortly after leaving the premises, according to the report.

As per the newspaper report, the attack appeared premeditated. Witnesses reported that the assailant approached the victims with a firearm, opened fire multiple times, and fled the scene in a vehicle. Authorities recovered around 10 shell casings.