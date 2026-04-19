Italy gurdwara shooting: 2 Indian-origin men killed before Vaisakhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two Indian-origin men were fatally shot late on Friday night outside a gurdwara in northern Italy, where Vaisakhi festival celebrations were scheduled for Saturday, a local media report said.
According to the La Sicilia newspaper, the tragic incident occurred in Covo town in the Bergamo region.
Just minutes before Friday midnight, gunfire erupted outside the Mata Sahib Kaur ji gurdwara, located in an industrial area. The two men—identified as Rajinder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, also 48, from nearby Agnadello—were fatally shot shortly after leaving the premises, according to the report.
As per the newspaper report, the attack appeared premeditated. Witnesses reported that the assailant approached the victims with a firearm, opened fire multiple times, and fled the scene in a vehicle. Authorities recovered around 10 shell casings.
The loss is particularly devastating for Gurmit Singh’s family; he is survived by his wife and two children.
Preliminary investigations by Italian law enforcement rule out a spontaneous altercation. Instead, officials are exploring the possibility of a targeted killing, potentially linked to personal or community-related conflicts. A witness claimed the shooter was an Indian man known within the local Sikh community and a regular visitor to the gurdwara. There are also reports that a third individual was grazed by bullets during the incident.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the Sikh diaspora in Italy, especially as it occurred during Vaisakhi celebrations, one of Sikhism’s most sacred festivals marking the birth of the Khalsa in 1699. Celebrations had been planned with participation from local authorities.
Local officials have expressed disbelief. The mayor of Covo described the Sikh community as peaceful and well-integrated, noting its presence in the area for over 15 years without prior incidents.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage, gathering witness testimonies, and conducting ballistic analysis. The victims’ bodies have been sent to Pavia for postmortem examinations.
What should have been a night of prayer and unity has instead left a community grieving and searching for answers as the investigation continues.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram