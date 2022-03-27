It was a very peaceful country: Punjab AAP MLA recalls her years in Ukraine as a medical student

Two decades ago, she was a medical student in Ukraine. Now, 39-year-old Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora is one of Aam Aadmi Party’s 92 MLAs in Punjab, having defeated actor Sonu Sood’s sister, Malvika Sood of the Congress, in Moga this month.

Dr Arora has a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from the Crimea State Medical University in the capital of Simferopol, annexed by Russia in 2014. After completing her studies, Dr Arora returned to India in 2008. She cleared the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in her first attempt and began practising medicine.

The MLA’s husband and siblings are also medical graduates from Ukraine. Her husband Dr Rakesh Arora, who is now a government medical officer in Moga, was her university senior, while her sister Dr Harmanpreet Kaur graduated from the Luhansk State Medical University in the disputed Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Her brother Dr Baljinder Singh graduated from the Uzhhorod National Medical University in west Ukraine.

The legislator has fond memories of her time in the east European country. “Unlike India, medical students do not face any ragging or harassment there. Senior students and teachers are very friendly and helpful. It was a very peaceful country and the people were very friendly. Here, we get tired of paying for extra tuition, but there the teachers take extra classes in the evening to clarify doubts. Compulsions make students leave our country. They won’t if the system here is good enough and if it is possible for a common student to afford medical education,” she tells The Indian Express.

Given her background, Dr Amandeep understands why Indian medical degree aspirants travel to Ukraine.

“In my time, private medical colleges asked for donations of Rs 30-40 lakh straightaway in one go and tuition fee was extra. In Ukraine, it cost Rs 30 lakh. When I hear stories of Ukraine returnees today, I feel the situation is still the same. Medical education is far beyond the reach of students and those from middle class or poor families cannot even think of becoming doctors. Medical education in Ukraine costs almost half of what it does in India,” she says.

The MLA is from the village of Chandumajra in Rajpura. Her father is a retired Army officer while her mother is a homemaker. “A student from a poor family cannot even think of becoming a doctor in India. Though I belonged to a Jatt Sikh family that owns agricultural land, I had two more siblings. Here, the expense might have touched Rs 1 crore. In Ukraine, we spent around Rs 30 lakh. Moreover, there were no MBBS seats here and I got a seat in dentistry in Punjab. I got a seat In Patna (Bihar) too, but my parents thought it would be unsafe there. Also, there were so many other formalities such as buying a piece of land, getting a ration card made in Bihar etc that made us choose Ukraine.”

Calling on the Central government to help medical students who have returned from Ukraine, Dr Amandeep says, “It is not their fault that the war started. Final-year students must be given their degrees after taking online exams by Ukrainian universities because otherwise they won’t be able to appear for FMGE and their year will be wasted. For others, the government must try to adjust them in colleges here because parents can’t put the lives of their children in danger by sending them back. Our government in Punjab and Delhi will try to do the best possible for them.”

She adds, “If we want our students to stay here, we need more seats, more medical colleges, and a fee regulatory law to stop the exploitation of students by private colleges. For Ukraine medical graduates, it has never been easy. The FMGE test is too tough and most questions are of postgraduate level.”

The legislator worked as a medical officer in an Army Polyclinic but quit her job before contesting last month’s state polls. Asked what motivated her to join politics, Dr Amandeep says that in 2012 she realised the extent of the drugs problem in Punjab while dealing with cases of overdose. “That is when I realised how drugs were eating up the youth of Punjab and how the system was completely rotten. I joined the AAP in 2015 but continued to practise.”