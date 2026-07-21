IT professional killed after BMW hits motorcycle, driver arrested

Police said they found tyre marks of two different vehicles at the accident site.

A 26-year-old IT professional died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding BMW near the Sector 31 traffic lights in Chandigarh on Monday morning. The driver, who initially took the injured man to hospital before allegedly fleeing, was later arrested by the police.

The deceased was identified as Pratham (26), a resident of Ram Darbar. The accused has been identified as Aftab (24), a resident of Mohali.

According to the police, the accident took place around 6.40 am when Pratham was returning home on his motorcycle after a morning walk at the Japanese Garden in Sector 31. As he reached the Sector 31 light point, a BMW travelling towards Mohali from the Tribune Chowk side allegedly rammed into his motorcycle.