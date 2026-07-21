IT professional killed after BMW hits motorcycle, driver arrested

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A 26-year-old IT professional died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding BMW near the Sector 31 traffic lights in Chandigarh on Monday morning. The driver, who initially took the injured man to hospital before allegedly fleeing, was later arrested by the police.
The deceased was identified as Pratham (26), a resident of Ram Darbar. The accused has been identified as Aftab (24), a resident of Mohali.
According to the police, the accident took place around 6.40 am when Pratham was returning home on his motorcycle after a morning walk at the Japanese Garden in Sector 31. As he reached the Sector 31 light point, a BMW travelling towards Mohali from the Tribune Chowk side allegedly rammed into his motorcycle.
Police said the impact was so severe that Pratham and his motorcycle were dragged for a considerable distance, leaving him critically injured.
With the help of bystanders, the BMW driver took Pratham to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead. The accused allegedly left the hospital without informing the police.
After receiving information, Station House Officer Hari Om Sharma of Sector 31 police station, Industrial Area beat in-charge ASI Dharmender and other police personnel reached the spot. A case was registered, the BMW was seized and the accused was subsequently arrested.
Police said they found tyre marks of two different vehicles at the accident site.
Police are examining whether the crash was preceded by a road rage incident or an attempt to overtake. CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area is also being scrutinised.
Police did not find Pratham’s helmet at the accident site. Preliminary investigation suggests that he suffered severe head injuries and may not have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. However, officials said the final position would be established after examining CCTV footage and other evidence.
Pratham was the only brother of two sisters. While his elder sister is married, his younger sister is scheduled to marry in November this year. The family had been preparing for the wedding when the tragedy struck.
According to family members, Pratham used to return home by around 7.30 am every day after his morning walk. When he did not return on Monday, his father called his phone. The call was answered by a police official, who informed him that his son had met with an accident. The family rushed to GMCH-32, where they were told that Pratham had died.
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